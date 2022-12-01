Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.86 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.92.

Semtech Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. Semtech has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

