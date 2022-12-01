Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.65 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.
Semtech Stock Performance
SMTC traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. 1,454,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Semtech by 445.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
