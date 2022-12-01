Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.65 million. Semtech also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. 1,454,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Semtech by 445.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.