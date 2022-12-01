Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SMTC opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $92.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.