Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Cowen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.
Semtech Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of SMTC opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $92.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.