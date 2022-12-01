Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 11,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 25.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.12.
Sharecare Stock Performance
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.83 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
