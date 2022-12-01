Shiba Inu Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $5.10 billion and $139.48 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.06385455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00500896 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.65 or 0.30466861 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

