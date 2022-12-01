Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Expands By 31.9%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the October 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGOPF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.73. 1,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.