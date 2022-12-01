Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Decreases By 33.9%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($93.81) to €88.00 ($90.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($135.05) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €100.00 ($103.09) to €98.00 ($101.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($82.47) to €79.00 ($81.44) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.79. Arkema has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

