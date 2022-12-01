Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Declines By 21.5%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 2,074,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,285.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASBRF opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Asahi Group has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

