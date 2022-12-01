Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Decreases By 50.0%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Auckland International Airport Price Performance

OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Auckland International Airport has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Auckland International Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.