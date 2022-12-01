Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Grows By 44.4%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Biostage Stock Performance
BSTG stock remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -0.33. Biostage has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.
About Biostage
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biostage (BSTG)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.