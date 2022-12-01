Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Grows By 44.4%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Biostage Stock Performance

BSTG stock remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -0.33. Biostage has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

