Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Expands By 66.7%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $5.30 on Thursday. BioSyent has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

BioSyent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

