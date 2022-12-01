Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Decreases By 41.6%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BIRDF stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

