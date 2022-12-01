Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Drops By 29.1%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.33) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 2,070 ($24.76) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.88) to GBX 2,050 ($24.52) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,190 ($26.20) to GBX 2,380 ($28.47) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.52) to GBX 1,730 ($20.70) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.08.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

