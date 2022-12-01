Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Rises By 79.7%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance
BLOZF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
About Cannabix Technologies
