Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Increases By 43.0%

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,317.0 days.

Cascades Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. Cascades has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CADNF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Cascades

(Get Rating)

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Featured Stories

