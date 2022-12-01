Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Increases By 43.0%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,317.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. Cascades has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CADNF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

