Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Drops By 34.6%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,682,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 2,573,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Literature has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

