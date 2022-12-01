Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Drops By 34.6%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,682,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 2,573,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Literature has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.
China Literature Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Literature (CHLLF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.