Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Expands By 38.4%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,018,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 1,458,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,363.3 days.

Shares of CHKGF remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

