Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Expands By 217.3%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, a growth of 217.3% from the October 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 3,679,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,542. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

