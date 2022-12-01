Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Grows By 31.4%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 502,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 218,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

FIAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

