Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Drops By 96.1%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the October 31st total of 202,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

G Medical Innovations Trading Up 8.0 %

GMVD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 49,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. G Medical Innovations has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $235.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth $322,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

