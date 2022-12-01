Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 49.8%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 488,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 26,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $60.54.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.