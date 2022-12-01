Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 49.8%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 488,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 26,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,574,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.