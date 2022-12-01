Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Expands By 62.5%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $70.84. 647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

