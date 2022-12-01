Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Expands By 62.5%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $70.84. 647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $85.04.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.