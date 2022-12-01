Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGACW) Declines By 35.0%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 101.0 %

NASDAQ LGACW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,337. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

