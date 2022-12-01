Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Increases By 161.9%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of MHGVY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 34,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,717. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

MHGVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mowi ASA from 198.00 to 167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Mowi ASA

(Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.