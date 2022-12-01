Short Interest in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Decreases By 28.2%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,975 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

