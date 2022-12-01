Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Drops By 29.4%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 254,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NKG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,759. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

