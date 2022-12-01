Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Grows By 550.0%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUMSY. Morgan Stanley cut Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Puma from €95.00 ($97.94) to €82.00 ($84.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Performance

Puma stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Puma has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

