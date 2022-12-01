Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declines By 28.6%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:PIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 58,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
