Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declines By 28.6%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 58,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.