Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Decreases By 35.6%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 17.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RSF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 7,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

