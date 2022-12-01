Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Grows By 377.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9 %

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,273. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,099.25, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWEOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($45.88) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($56.70) to €53.00 ($54.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €54.00 ($55.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

