Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Expands By 76.1%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the October 31st total of 72,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SciSparc Stock Performance

SPRC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,147. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

