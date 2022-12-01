Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Grows By 100.0%

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGII traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 54,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $248,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

