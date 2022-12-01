Short Interest in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Expands By 966.7%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Up 5.8 %

SIHBY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

