Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Declines By 58.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SVBL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.76. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.