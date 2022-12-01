Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Declines By 58.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of SVBL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.76. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
About Silver Bull Resources
