Short Interest in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Decreases By 20.1%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.52. 17,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

