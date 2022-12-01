Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Grows By 553.3%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 553.3% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. 18,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,111. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

