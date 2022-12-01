Short Interest in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Drops By 24.1%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Universal Display by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

