Short Interest in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Drops By 24.1%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Universal Display Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $178.75.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
