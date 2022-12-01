Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Rises By 140.0%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Uponor Oyj Stock Performance
UPNRF stock remained flat at $15.13 during midday trading on Thursday. Uponor Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.
About Uponor Oyj
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uponor Oyj (UPNRF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.