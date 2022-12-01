Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Rises By 140.0%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

UPNRF stock remained flat at $15.13 during midday trading on Thursday. Uponor Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

