Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Grows By 20.0%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Price Performance

UTSI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 3,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

