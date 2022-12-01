Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Expands By 86.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,445,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,099,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,641,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,310,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,051.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.90. 42,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,079. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

