Short Interest in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Decreases By 23.6%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Insiders own 13.23% of the company's stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.73. 19,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,618. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $296.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.17.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

