Short Interest in Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Grows By 470.7%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Video River Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NIHK stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. Video River Networks has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 367.50, a current ratio of 367.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
About Video River Networks
