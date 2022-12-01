Short Interest in Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Grows By 470.7%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Video River Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NIHK stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. Video River Networks has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 367.50, a current ratio of 367.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Video River Networks alerts:

About Video River Networks

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.