Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Decreases By 22.9%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 13,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

