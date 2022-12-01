Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Increases By 142.6%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WEED Stock Performance
Shares of BUDZ stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Thursday. 162,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.49.
WEED Company Profile
