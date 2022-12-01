Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Increases By 142.6%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEED Stock Performance

Shares of BUDZ stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Thursday. 162,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

