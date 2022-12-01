Siacoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $136.36 million and $1.70 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,969.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00457824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00116932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00838598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00654586 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00252493 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,601,752,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

