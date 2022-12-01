Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIEGY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €94.00 ($96.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($164.95) to €145.00 ($149.48) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. 191,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

