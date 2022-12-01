Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 149,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.