Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 40,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 111,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

Further Reading

