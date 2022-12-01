Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBGI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.66 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 56.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.