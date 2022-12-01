Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBGI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.04.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
