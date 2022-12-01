Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 407,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,099. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 988,995 shares during the period.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

