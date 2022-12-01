Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIOX remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 407,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,099. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile
Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.